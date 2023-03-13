Bombay Times launches ‘Out & Proud @Work’ campaign; aims to make workplaces inclusive for LGBTQ+ community

Speaking about the initiative, Srini Ramaswamy, co-founder, Pride Circle said “24 years on from the first pride march in India, and over 4 years of decriminalising Section 377 of IPC, the efforts of LGBT+ equity & inclusion are far from over. Even today the members of the community persistently face discrimination, harassment, bullying, microaggressions, and even rejection from jobs despite having the necessary skills and education. One way to help address these is by embracing authentic allyship, both as individuals and as organizations. Pride Circle plays that role and advocates and creates an environment for people to be their true authentic selves. We believe in empowering the LGBTQ+ community through skilling, employability, and entrepreneurship programs while enabling organizations to foster a culture of belonging.”