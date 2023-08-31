Bonito Designs collaborates with Gauri Khan and Manish Malhotra to unveil "World Designs"

Gauri Khan and Manish Malhotra's expertise is instrumental in interpreting the rich design heritage of different regions, creating interiors that are not just visually appealing, but also emotionally resonant.
Bonito Designs has collaborated with design luminaries, Gauri Khan and Manish Malhotra to unveil a transformative concept ‘World Designs’.
After a resounding success of their previous collaboration, this new chapter signifies an even grander story, promising to reshape the landscape of interior design. This innovative collaboration marks a groundbreaking step in interior design, combining diverse cultural influences, artistry, historical narratives, and architectural elements to create unique and personalized living spaces for clients across India.
‘World Designs’ transcends traditional boundaries by infusing international design elements into the Indian context, resulting in homes that seamlessly blend global aesthetics with local nuances. Gauri Khan and Manish Malhotra's expertise is instrumental in interpreting the rich design heritage of different regions, creating interiors that are not just visually appealing, but also emotionally resonant. The partnership signifies a convergence of unparalleled design sensibilities. With an in-depth understanding of various design themes sourced from cultures around the world, the collaboration aims to offer a kaleidoscope of interior design concepts that resonate with the preferences and aspirations of their customers in India.
Speaking on the launch of ‘World Designs’, Gauri Khan said, "Design is my passion, and through 'World Designs', I am thrilled to continue this journey of crafting living spaces that resonate with beauty, culture, and emotions. Collaborating with Bonito Designs has been an inspiring experience, allowing both Manish and I to blend our design sensibilities to create something truly unique. Each space tells a story, weaving together global influences and personal aspirations. With 'World Designs', we're excited to bring our vision to life once again, transforming houses into homes that exude warmth, character, and elegance."
Manish Malhotra shared his thoughts on the launch of ‘World Designs’ as well. He said, "Collaborating with Bonito Designs has been a remarkable journey of innovation and creativity. Through this collaboration, we are not just designing spaces; we are crafting experiences that transcend time and trends. Design, for me, is a language that speaks of history, culture, and individuality and through ‘World Designs’, each design element tells a story, that reflects the unique essence of the homeowners. ‘World Designs' is an exciting continuation of our collective vision, where we strive to turn dreams into reality, one design at a time."
Speaking on this breakthrough collaboration, Amit Parsuramka – CEO, Bonito Designs said, “Celebrating the fusion of creative genius and artistic vision, 'World Designs’ marks a defining moment in the evolution of interior design. This time the collaboration with Gauri Khan and Manish Malhotra transcends boundaries and redefines what it means to turn spaces into living stories. This partnership is not only a testament to our shared commitment to innovation but also a testament to the power of design to shape experiences. With 'World Designs', we are embarking on a journey to craft homes that encapsulate cultural narratives and timeless aesthetics, delivering unparalleled living experiences to our clients. This is a collaboration that goes beyond the ordinary – it's a harmonious blend of design, inspiration, and imagination."
Rishi Sharma, CMO – Bonito Designs added, “"At Bonito Designs, we believe that great design has the power to transform lives. Our collaboration with Gauri Khan and Manish Malhotra for 'World Designs' is a testament to our commitment to bringing exceptional design experiences to our clients. This partnership is more than just a collaboration; it's a blend of design philosophies that transcend cultures and boundaries. 'World Designs' is not just about creating beautiful spaces; it's about crafting unique narratives that reflect individual stories and aspirations. With Gauri Khan and Manish Malhotra's design prowess and our innovative approach, we are set to redefine the very essence of interior design, making dreams come alive within the walls of homes."