Bonito Designs collaborates with Gauri Khan and Manish Malhotra to unveil "World Designs"

Speaking on this breakthrough collaboration, Amit Parsuramka – CEO, Bonito Designs said, “Celebrating the fusion of creative genius and artistic vision, 'World Designs’ marks a defining moment in the evolution of interior design. This time the collaboration with Gauri Khan and Manish Malhotra transcends boundaries and redefines what it means to turn spaces into living stories. This partnership is not only a testament to our shared commitment to innovation but also a testament to the power of design to shape experiences. With 'World Designs', we are embarking on a journey to craft homes that encapsulate cultural narratives and timeless aesthetics, delivering unparalleled living experiences to our clients. This is a collaboration that goes beyond the ordinary – it's a harmonious blend of design, inspiration, and imagination."