Bonjour launches #BonjourDiwaliDelight campaign featuring new socks range

Bonjour, a socks brand, has launched the #BonjourDiwaliDelight campaign. The campaign features a new range of socks designed for comfort during the festive season.

Advertisment

These socks serve as both gifts for loved ones and stylish additions to Diwali attire.

The #BonjourDiwaliDelight campaign emphasises practical gifting. The campaign encourages customers to choose socks as gifts for their loved ones this Diwali.

Commenting on the campaign, Raj K. Jain, managing director, Bonjour, shared, “Diwali is a time for joy, togetherness, and celebration. With #BonjourDiwaliDelight, we aim to bring comfort and happiness to our customers' lives through our socks. Our products are not just about style, but also about spreading smiles and warmth to loved ones. This campaign will help foster a deeper emotional connection with our customers by allowing them to give gifts that are both functional and heartwarming. We want Bonjour socks to be a part of every family’s Diwali celebration, making each step more comfortable and delightful.”