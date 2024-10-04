Bonkaso offers practical solutions with 'BonKaso Hota, To Yeh Nahin Hota' campaign

BonKaso, a home essentials brand, has launched its latest campaign, Bonkaso hota, toh yeh nahin hota, with a series of engaging digital films. This campaign marks a significant step in BonKaso’s brand-building strategy as it aims to expand its D2C (Direct-to-Consumer) footprint.

The campaign has been developed by Tonic Worldwide, which recently won the brand’s integrated digital marketing mandate and is being handled out of the Bangalore office. The campaign’s theme draws from their consumer insights, shaping Bonkaso’s positioning as a value-driven solution that "works for the user, and works for the home."

The centrepiece of the campaign is a series of films featuring a husband-wife duo navigating real-life, relatable situations. The humorous narratives illustrate how Bonkaso’s products simplify everyday challenges, demonstrating the brand’s promise of adding value with functional utility.

Unmisha Bhatt, co-founder and chief strategy officer at Tonic Worldwide, expressed her views on the campaign launch, “We are thrilled to partner with BonKaso on their journey to becoming a household name in the home essentials space. Our goal is to showcase how BonKaso's products seamlessly blend functionality and design, enhancing daily life and lifestyle. This campaign creates narratives that resonate with consumers, highlighting the value and joy BonKaso brings to homes. We’ve developed a comprehensive digital strategy, focusing on both brand awareness and consideration, leveraging content creators to amplify the products and proposition, while also integrating the e-commerce shopping festivals.”



Rehan Shaikh, business head – BonKaso, mentioned, “We are delighted to partner with Tonic Worldwide to drive the digital marketing campaign of our brand-BonKaso. The campaign has been built around the problem-solving attribute of BonKaso, which enables our consumer to deal with everyday challenges faced in their home.”

The campaign will be promoted across major social media and video platforms. This multi-channel approach aims to drive engagement and build a strong emotional connection with the audience, positioning Bonkaso as the go-to brand for home essentials.