Booking.com invites fans to ‘The T20 Pavilion’ for a unique cricket-themed luxury stay

The Presidential Suite at The Grand Hyatt Mumbai will be converted into a cricket-themed luxury stadium, offering guests an immersive experience for India versus Pakistan match.
From signing up for fantasy leagues and lining up mementos in their homes, to pre-booking match tickets, India’s cricket fans just can’t get enough of the sport. And what could be more exciting for an Indian cricket aficionado than a match between India and Pakistan?
In its latest campaign, leading travel aggregator app Booking.com, the official accommodation booking partner for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, wants cricket fans to feel like royalty. It is inviting them to watch the India versus Pakistan match at ‘The T20 Pavilion - An Ultimate Cricket Stay India’ on October 24, 2021.
As a part of this experience, guests will also have an opportunity to meet Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor at The T20 Pavilion. Available for a night stay only, The T20 Pavilion transforms the Presidential Suite at The Grand Hyatt Mumbai Hotel & Residences into a classic cricket stadium, offering guests an immersive experience during the match.
Guests will soak in the energy of a roaring stadium as they enter The T20 Pavilion to enjoy the epic match on a life-sized screen, while seated on comfortable sofas - just like the luxury box seats at the stadium.
Guests can don personalised cricket jerseys and cheer with props, including foam fingers, flags and whistles, as the ball goes smashing to the boundary, or the bowler dives for a marvellous catch. And if the excitement gets too much to handle, take some time out and head to the locker room (dining room) next to the field (living room) to re-energise with some energy drinks, or head to the bedroom, for some net practice and discuss some tips and tricks with your squad.
With cricket infused in every element, the two-bedroom Presidential Suite is designed with bats, helmets, stumps and seasonal balls.
Commenting on the campaign, Ritu Mehrotra, regional manager, South Asia, Booking.com, said, “Cricket is not just a sport in India, but an emotion that unites the country. As a digital travel leader that makes it easier for everyone to experience the world, the ‘The T20 Pavilion’ is an exciting, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for cricket fans in India to feel the vibe and energy of a classic cricket stadium recreated at a plush hotel suite in Mumbai.”
“It offers one lucky cricket enthusiast the chance to immerse into the world of cricket in a unique and interesting way. We hope this stay will create some unforgettable off-the-pitch memories and experiences for the fans, which is what Booking.com is all about.”
Cricket fans can visit the Booking.com website, or mobile app to book this cricket inspired stay tomorrow (October 16) at 4.30 p.m. The stay is available on a first come, first serve basis.