Booking.com invites fans to ‘The T20 Pavilion’ for a unique cricket-themed luxury stay

Guests can don personalised cricket jerseys and cheer with props, including foam fingers, flags and whistles, as the ball goes smashing to the boundary, or the bowler dives for a marvellous catch. And if the excitement gets too much to handle, take some time out and head to the locker room (dining room) next to the field (living room) to re-energise with some energy drinks, or head to the bedroom, for some net practice and discuss some tips and tricks with your squad.