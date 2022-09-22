Booking.com ropes in Shanaya Kapoor as its APAC explorer in the second edition of the Booking Explorers campaign

Shanaya Kapoor, the India explorer for this campaign said, “I am really excited to associate with Booking.com and be a part of the Booking Explorer campaign that celebrates the relentless spirit of travel in a more meaningful and responsible way. I personally love to travel and I feel as a young actor trying to work on my craft there is no better drama school than travelling into the unknown. Find inspiration into new cultures, meet new characters and learn from new friends. Even if you are not an actor but knowing yourself, finding out qualities about yourself, about your personality, you will always know one new thing when you travel and that for me is a great achievement.”