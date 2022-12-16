BookMyShow launches its new campaign #GoCelebrate with a curation of over 1500 events across different categories

The campaign released as a video film, begins with a young employee at her office, going about her day as per usual, surrounded by her colleagues glued to their laptops, getting up to bid a tired farewell to 2022. She then instantly gets teleported through the universe of BookMyShow to a whole new world of the holiday spirit and is thrilled to discover innumerable unique and diverse experiences to #GoCelebrate with her family, friends, by herself – in any and every way she chooses with a fitting experience for each scenario, courstesy BookMyShow. Wrapping up her year in style, she travels from one entertainment universe to the next, each being a completely different experience and vibe, creating unforgettable memories. Beautifully weaving in over 1500 choices that consumers have across nine categories including parties, nature trails, amusement parks, live performances and unique experiences, the film goes on to show how Indian entertainment enthusiasts can enjoy seamless, hassle-free experiences on BookMyShow as also avail the best offers and discounts.