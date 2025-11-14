BookMyShow Live launches ‘Sicko Leave’ ahead of Travis Scott’s show

Ahead of Travis Scott’s Mumbai stop on November 19 at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, BookMyShow Live has rolled out a digital campaign titled Sicko Leave. The initiative plays on the rising trend of humorous leave applications that young Indians increasingly share across social platforms.

The idea builds on a broader shift in youth-driven communication, where even routine interactions—such as out-of-office notes and formal leave messages - have become spaces for humor, cultural references, and online identity. BookMyShow Live’s campaign uses this behavior as a starting point, connecting it to the surge of anticipation surrounding the rapper’s India tour. The energy at the Delhi show earlier this month set the backdrop for this extension, which captures the expressive, hyper-online tone of the tour’s young audience.

At the center of the campaign is the Sicko Leave Generator, a microsite that lets users create personalised leave 'applications' designed to be shared across social platforms. Fans can pick prompts and generate excuses that reflect how they would explain taking time off—ranging from pop-culture jokes to workplace mishaps to family scenarios. The generator serves as a pre-show artifact, circulating as part of the wider cultural moment.

Speaking about the campaign, Dolly Davda, head - marketing, BookMyShow, said: “The response to Travis Scott’s India tour has been truly phenomenal. With ‘Sicko Leave’, we set out to channel that same electrifying energy - bold, witty and rooted in fan passion. The campaign reflects the raw, unfiltered essence of Travis Scott’s universe, giving fans a creative and playful outlet to celebrate the anticipation long before the first beat drops in Mumbai. As India’s live entertainment landscape continues to evolve, ‘Sicko Leave’ captures the essence of what we aim to create - experiences that bring fans closer, transform audiences into active participants and turn every live event into a shared cultural moment.”

The campaign positions itself as a light, culturally aware reading of how young audiences navigate work, family expectations, and digital social life while treating live music as an important cultural marker. Through Sicko Leave, BookMyShow Live aligns itself with this audience’s online vocabulary and participatory culture as the Mumbai show approaches.