BookMyShow named exclusive ticketing partner for ECL 2024

“With BookMyShow as our ticketing partner, we’re ensuring fans have easy and quick access to tickets for this one-of-a-kind cricket league. The ECL is set to redefine how fans engage with both cricket and entertainment, and we’re excited to welcome them to the stadium to witness their favorite creators live in action. We look forward to an unforgettable season filled with intense competition and unmatched entertainment,” said Anil Kumar, founder, ECL.