BookMyShow named exclusive ticketing partner for ECL 2024

The league is set to begin on September 13, 2024, at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi.
Tickets for the Entertainers Cricket League (ECL) 2024, India’s first influencer-driven T10 cricket league, are now available on BookMyShow, the exclusive ticketing partner. The league is set to begin on September 13, 2024, at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi.
ECL Season 1 will feature 19 matches played over 10 days, bringing together six franchises and 96 content creators across industries like tech, finance, infotainment, gaming, fashion and lifestyle, under one roof.
“With BookMyShow as our ticketing partner, we’re ensuring fans have easy and quick access to tickets for this one-of-a-kind cricket league. The ECL is set to redefine how fans engage with both cricket and entertainment, and we’re excited to welcome them to the stadium to witness their favorite creators live in action. We look forward to an unforgettable season filled with intense competition and unmatched entertainment,” said Anil Kumar, founder, ECL.
Cricket and entertainment fans can purchase their tickets starting today, with prices ranging from Rs. 150 for General Entry to Rs. 10,000 for premium seats. Fans can book early on BookMyShow to secure their spots.
Also commenting on the partnership, Anil Makhija, COO- live entertainment and venues, BookMyShow said, “We are excited to partner with the Entertainers Cricket League for what promises to be a groundbreaking fusion of sports and entertainment. At BookMyShow, we’re dedicated to providing fans with seamless ticketing as well as on ground experiences, and we’re thrilled to bring this unique league to cricket and digital content enthusiasts alike.”
Day one on September 13, has two group-stage double-headers lined up, beginning with Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan led Bangalore Bashers taking on Elvish Yadav led Haryanvi Hunters. The second match will feature Munawar Faruqui led Mumbai Disruptors against the Anurag Dwivedi led Lucknow Lions.
The first game begins at 5.30pm Indian Standard Time (IST), while the second starts at 8.30pm IST.
Following the group stages, the knockout games begin on September 20, 2024. Qualifier 1 will be played at 5:30pm, with the Eliminator match scheduled for 8:30pm on the same day.
Qualifier 2 is set for September 21, 2024, at 8:30 pm while the grand finale of ECL Season 1 will take place on Sunday, September 22, 2024, at 8:30pm IST.