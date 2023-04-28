BookMyShow partners with Prime Video to curate campaign ahead of Citadel

Prime Video will drop 2 episodes of Citadel on April 28 and new episodes weekly every Friday through May 26.
BookMyShow has partnered with Prime Video to curate a high impact, hyper-focused digital campaign outreach to tap into a wide audience pool for ‘Citadel’ across relevant circles, targeting cinephiles with the appetite and interest for the ground-breaking global series starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci.
The partnership entails a specially curated, month-long, focused 360-degree campaign launched on BookMyShow targeting 300+ million impressions, using app integrations, owned communication channels including interactive emails, push notifications on the app and social media amplification, reaching out to its extensive user base of young, digitally savvy and high transacting entertainment enthusiasts.
Commenting on the partnership, Samradha Tibrewala, head - partnerships and revenue, BookMyShow said, “Brands across industries are increasingly looking to engage with BookMyShow for deeper penetration into the mindshare of young, digitally-savvy and transacting audiences. There is an increasing interest amongst brands to leverage this vast user base to create impactful digital strategies that are both hyper-focussed and hyper-personalised. We are glad to partner with Prime Video to drive a digital-first campaign for ‘Citadel’ with a targeted, relevant, highly-engaged audience at scale that finds the content relatable and intriguing and helps further the adoption and viewership of the content for the platform."
By carefully placing engaging and interactive bite-sized content across the movie-booking journey, the campaign aims to drive visibility for the Amazon Original Series ‘Citadel’. Additionally, tapping into the massive engagement network of social media through pointed creative engagements, BookMyShow will introduce immersive 3D characters of the spy-duo from ‘Citadel’ and carefully curated content that will create FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out) amongst audiences at large. These highly immersive and engaging visuals, positioned in different formats to drive and achieve higher traction, play an instrumental role in creating excitement amongst audiences and driving viewership towards the show.