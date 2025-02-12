BookMyShow's #SpreadTheJoy campaign to cinema visitors on Valentine’s Day

In a world that often feels divided, small acts of kindness and joy have the power to make a difference and create a profound impact. This Valentine’s Day, BookMyShow is embracing the universal language of love and encouraging moviegoers to celebrate not just romance, but the joy of human connection in all its forms - be it with friends, family, significant others, or even a stranger who happens to be sharing the same cinematic experience with their campaign #SpreadTheJoy.

Movie lovers at select PVR cinemas in Mumbai will find something unexpected waiting for them - beautifully designed cards, each carrying a simple but uplifting message. A gentle reminder that they are seen, special, wonderful and worth being loved. With messages that could brighten anyone’s day, patrons are invited to pick up a card and pass it along, turning an ordinary moment into an opportunity to make someone smile.

Through its campaign ‘Spread Joy All Around You, Celebrate with BookMyShow’ the brand has captured this emotion of sharing joy and love in a film that takes you through various instances of spreading love: A young couple in line chooses to surprise the woman standing behind them, a group of friends share a smile with an elderly couple seated beside them, or an unsuspecting partner unsuspecting partner finds an unexpected token of warmth handed their way. It’s a small but meaningful gesture, a nudge towards something we sometimes forget in the digital age - the power of real, human connection.

The initiative #SpreadTheJoy goes beyond the walls of the cinema, unfolding across digital and social media platforms, creating ripples of positivity through BookMyshow’s thought leadership. A heart-warming film will capture these unscripted moments of kindness in action, following unsuspecting moviegoers as they stumble upon these messages and, in turn, pass them forward. In a time when conversations around love are often boxed into traditional definitions, this initiative is a reminder that love, at its core, is simply about making someone feel seen, valued and cherished and that’s the core of Valentine’s Day.

Dolly Davda, Head - Marketing, BookMyShow, shared her thoughts on the campaign, saying, “Entertainment has always been a space that brings people together, evoking emotions of joy that stay with us long after the credits roll. This Valentine’s Day, we wanted to create a moment within that experience - one that reminds people that love and happiness exist in the smallest of gestures, the simplest of words. At BookMyShow, we believe that kindness has the power to transform not just a single moment, but the way we connect with the world around us. The campaign is a part of BookMyShow's broader commitment to create happy, memorable moments, foster connections and create a space for people to experience joy, spread vibrancy & positivity through all forms of entertainment. It is a reminder to each other, that in a world that often feels chaotic, love - no matter how small and unexpected - always matters.”