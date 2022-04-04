Boost’s latest campaign is an ode to the journey of upcoming cricketers

Ajay Mehta, senior vice president - Mindshare Content+ & Partnerships, added, “T20 cricket league has always been the breeding ground for some of the best-known talents in cricket in India. While Boost has always associated with top cricketers to bring alive their stamina stories, this year we wanted to celebrate those youngsters who have made it to this big stage, irrespective of their backgrounds or where they hail from. Just like any pitch, we wanted to establish that once you are on the field, it’s the stamina that matters…”