Boost’s latest campaign is an ode to the journey of upcoming cricketers

The ad chronicles the journeys of newcomers who made a comeback despite hardships and people’s disbelief in them.
Boost, the leading health food drink brand, has rolled out a campaign to celebrate the hidden gems in the world of cricket. The campaign features newcomers like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik and Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, who, despite a lot of hardship, continued to push the boundaries.
The ad captures the uphill battles of these players, who show the world, through their grit, determination and relentless perseverance, that ‘Game Bade Ya Chhote Ground Ka Nahi, Game Stamina Ka Hota Hai’.
The campaign depicts the difficulties that Boost’s Stamina Stars had to overcome, to get to where they are now.
The brand has chronicled the journeys of newcomers like Gaikwad, who made a comeback much to people’s disbelief after his thumb injury. The fact that all these newcomers didn’t have access to suitable playing fields didn’t discourage Jaiswal and Malik form showing up for practice every day. They trained with discipline, faced the odds and chased their dreams by taking an unconventional route. Even if it meant cycling 25 km to the cricket stadium for Khan, or putting his technical skills to use and light up local streets and stumps for Kishore.
The 360-degree campaign that will run across television, social and digital media, is conceptualised by Mindshare.
Krishnan Sundaram, vice president, nutrition category, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), said, “Boost has always strived to become the voice of aspiring athletes, regardless of their gender or background. At the end of the day, cricket, like any other sport, requires hard work, perseverance and stamina to win. With this campaign, we want to tell the world that there’s more to this game than meets the eye.”
Ajay Mehta, senior vice president - Mindshare Content+ & Partnerships, added, “T20 cricket league has always been the breeding ground for some of the best-known talents in cricket in India. While Boost has always associated with top cricketers to bring alive their stamina stories, this year we wanted to celebrate those youngsters who have made it to this big stage, irrespective of their backgrounds or where they hail from. Just like any pitch, we wanted to establish that once you are on the field, it’s the stamina that matters…”