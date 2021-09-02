Boost’s new ad says talent and stamina decide your game, not gender

Joy Chauhan, managing partner and senior VP, Wunderman Thompson, Delhi, added, “When you have the stamina to fight it out, it’s then you see obstacles becoming stepping stones towards the bigger game. This campaign not only inspires the youth, but also has the potential to inspire each one of us to understand that performance has no gender. In this campaign, Boost gives voice to the girl child, who’s a talented sportsperson, with oodles of passion and stamina. Boost is the secret of her energy too.”