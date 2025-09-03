Born here vs. born there: Dabur takes a dig at Colgate

Dabur India has stirred the oral care aisle with its latest print campaign for Dabur Red Toothpaste, a bold nudge at rival Colgate.

The ad, splashed across newspapers recently, positions Dabur Red as “The Swadeshi Choice” and contrasts it against what it calls “foreign” alternatives. The creative features Dabur Red in tricolour-themed packaging, alongside the provocation: “Born there, not here? Do you know your favourite toothpaste brand is American?”

The not-so-subtle dig at Colgate — the category leader in India — plays off the government’s “vocal for local” push. By invoking nationalism, Dabur is betting on sentiment as much as science to win loyalty in a hyper-competitive market.

A divided reaction

The campaign has triggered buzz on social media, with reactions split down the middle. Supporters applauded the “Made in India” stance, while critics accused the brand of chest-thumping jingoism. Some also questioned whether such positioning dilutes the product conversation by reducing it to an “us vs them” narrative.

Why it matters

Colgate holds more than half of India’s ₹12,000-crore toothpaste market, a dominance cemented over decades. Dabur Red, meanwhile, has built momentum by positioning itself around ayurvedic benefits and affordability. Its latest campaign, released against the backdrop of rising US-India trade friction and tariff hikes, leans into nationalist sentiment — nudging consumers to reconsider foreign-made options in favor of “born here” choices. What also stands out is Dabur’s unusual move of inviting consumer feedback through a print ad, underscoring its sensitivity to public mood and turning this campaign into a touchpoint where commerce, culture, and geopolitics intersect.