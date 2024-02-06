BORN HI wins digital mandate of Meyer Organics

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The company will oversee comprehensive digital marketing and communication efforts for the brand.
BORN HI, an integrated digital marketing agency, has won the digital mandate for Meyer Organics, a health and wellness company in India.
Meyer Organics incorporates UK's top Vitamin company, Vitabiotics, featuring renowned product brands such as Wellman and Perfectil. BORN HI has been entrusted with spearheading all aspects of digital and social communications across various platforms, creative campaigns, SEO, and E-commerce activities. Through this partnership, both entities aspire to enhance the brand's visibility and awareness among prospective stakeholders, solidifying Meyer Organics' status as an industry leader.
Commenting on the partnership, Vijaykumar Kondi, head, E-commerce, Vitabiotics India, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with BORN HI for our digital endeavors. With their expertise and innovative approach, we are confident in their ability to effectively convey our brand message and engage with our audience on digital platforms."
BORN HI will leverage its vast experience and cutting-edge strategies to amplify Meyer Organics' digital presence, ensuring impactful communication that resonates with the target audience.
Sandeep Sreekumar, vice- president and co-founder, BORN HI, said, "We are honoured to have been chosen as the digital partner for Meyer Organics. This collaboration presents an exciting opportunity for us to harness the power of digital media and drive meaningful engagement for Meyer Organics, ultimately contributing to the brand's growth and success."