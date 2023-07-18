BORN HI wins the digital mandate of Nova IVF

Vinayan Ramakrishnan, Executive Vice-President - Marketing, NOVA IVF, said, “Nova IVF Fertility (NIF) is focused on enhancing our digital footprint in India, and we are delighted to partner with BORN HI to achieve this goal. Through this collaboration, we aim to drive innovative and disruptive campaigns that promote our brand and raise awareness about our advanced fertility treatments. We believe that BORN HI's expertise in digital marketing and strategy will help us strengthen our India-centric digital presence, and we are excited to work together towards this common objective. At NIF, we remain committed to delivering the highest standards of patient care, and we are confident that this partnership will help us reach more couples struggling with infertility and provide them with the best possible treatment options.”