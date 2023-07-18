BORN HI wins the digital mandate of Nova IVF

The mandate includes social media marketing along with content and design marketing.
BORN HI, a leading integrated digital marketing agency, has been chosen by NOVA IVF, one of India’s largest service providers in fertility treatment, to handle its digital marketing mandate. The partnership aims to enhance NOVA IVF's digital presence and help it reach its target audience more effectively.
As part of the digital mandate, BORN HI will develop and execute an integrated digital marketing strategy for NOVA IVF, leveraging the latest trends and technologies to create engaging campaigns across multiple channels. This will include social media marketing along with content and design marketing.
Nova IVF Fertility (NIF) is a prominent healthcare service provider in the field of fertility treatment. NIF strives to deliver cutting-edge Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) solutions in India which are at par with global standards. With a strong focus on patient care, NIF offers a comprehensive range of services including in-vitro fertilization (IVF), intrauterine insemination (IUI), intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), and other fertility treatments. NIF's state-of-the-art facilities are equipped with the latest technology and staffed by a team of highly skilled professionals, providing patients with the best possible chances of conceiving a healthy child. With a vast network of centres across India and an unwavering commitment to excellence, NIF is dedicated to helping couples overcome infertility and start a family.
Vinayan Ramakrishnan, Executive Vice-President - Marketing, NOVA IVF, said, “Nova IVF Fertility (NIF) is focused on enhancing our digital footprint in India, and we are delighted to partner with BORN HI to achieve this goal. Through this collaboration, we aim to drive innovative and disruptive campaigns that promote our brand and raise awareness about our advanced fertility treatments. We believe that BORN HI's expertise in digital marketing and strategy will help us strengthen our India-centric digital presence, and we are excited to work together towards this common objective. At NIF, we remain committed to delivering the highest standards of patient care, and we are confident that this partnership will help us reach more couples struggling with infertility and provide them with the best possible treatment options.”
Expressing his delight on the partnership, Sandeep Sreekumar, vice - president, BORN HI, said: “We’re delighted to be teaming up with NOVA IVF on this digital mandate. BORN HI's proficiency in digital marketing, along with Nova IVF's extensive experience and reputation in the fertility treatment industry, will enable us to devise a robust digital strategy that delivers favourable outcomes and creates value for Nova IVF's customers and stakeholders."