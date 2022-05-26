BORNHi wins digital mandate for FUJIFILM India

The account was won after a multi-agency pitch involving several rigorous rounds of evaluations.
BORNHi, a data driven digital and creative company has bagged the Creative and Digital mandate for FUJIFILM India. The account was won after a multi-agency pitch involving several rigorous rounds of evaluations. The account will be serviced by BORNHi’s, Gurgaon branch.
Under the mandate, BORNHi will be responsible for building and reinforcing the brand’s digital presence by crafting unique social communication strategies. The agency will also work on the brand’s offline creative strategy and its execution as well.
Vinod Gopalan, executive director, BORNHI, said, “We are delighted to have won the digital mandate for FUJIFILM India. We are confident that our innovative digital offering based on brand vision will translate the brand love on new-age digital platforms and create meaningful experiences for the consumers.”
Headquartered in Gurgaon and operations in Mumbai and Bangalore, BORNHi is a full-service digital and creative company specialising in social media content, performance marketing, display, and e-commerce.
The agency, over the years has built a very strong expertise in marrying best practices in performance marketing to innovative storytelling. The portfolio already includes a host of brands like Wella India, Reliance Trends, Canara HSBC Insurance, Himalaya, and Rise-Nike.