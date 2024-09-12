Borosil glass lunch boxes turn ordinary meals into extraordinary in latest spot

The ad humorously contrasts the experience of two office employees who bring the same dish—Karela Sabzi—for lunch. While one employee uses a regular plastic container, the other packs his meal in a Borosil glass lunch box. Their boss reacts with disgust when seeing the Karela in the plastic box but is filled with excitement and enthusiasm when seeing the same dish in the Borosil lunch box. The message is clear: Lunch just feels better when served in a Borosil glass lunch box.