Borosil launches Kitchen Connection with Neena Gupta

Borosil has introduced Kitchen Connection, a new initiative that celebrates the kitchen as the heart of every home. The first edition features actor Neena Gupta, highlighting how kitchens are more than just cooking spaces – they are where families connect and memories are made.

The concept showcases Borosil’s portfolio of kitchen solutions, from airtight glass jars and Hot-N-Fresh lunch boxes to appliances and Made-in-India dinnerware. Products like the Flame Star glass-top gas stove and personalised copper bottles emphasize efficiency, detail, and warmth in everyday use.

Barnali Shankar, VP - marketing, Borosil, said: “With Kitchen Connection, we wanted to shift the spotlight to this space - often a hidden part of one’s house - and bring it centre stage, along with the people behind it. As a brand that has been an integral part of Indian kitchens for over 60 years, this is our way of saying thank you - for letting us be part of your everyday stories.”

People from across India are also invited to participate for a chance to win a full kitchen makeover via www.myborosil.com . Selected winners will be featured in upcoming editions, transforming their kitchens into spaces that blend practicality, warmth, and individuality.