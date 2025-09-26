Advertisment
Advertising News

Borosil launches Kitchen Connection with Neena Gupta

The campaign celebrates kitchens as the heart of homes, blending design and functionality while offering nationwide makeovers to reflect family bonds.

afaqs! news bureau
Borosil has introduced Kitchen Connection, a new initiative that celebrates the kitchen as the heart of every home. The first edition features actor Neena Gupta, highlighting how kitchens are more than just cooking spaces – they are where families connect and memories are made.

The concept showcases Borosil’s portfolio of kitchen solutions, from airtight glass jars and Hot-N-Fresh lunch boxes to appliances and Made-in-India dinnerware. Products like the Flame Star glass-top gas stove and personalised copper bottles emphasize efficiency, detail, and warmth in everyday use.

Barnali Shankar, VP - marketing, Borosil, said: “With Kitchen Connection, we wanted to shift the spotlight to this space - often a hidden part of one’s house - and bring it centre stage, along with the people behind it. As a brand that has been an integral part of Indian kitchens for over 60 years, this is our way of saying thank you - for letting us be part of your everyday stories.”

People from across India are also invited to participate for a chance to win a full kitchen makeover via www.myborosil.com. Selected winners will be featured in upcoming editions, transforming their kitchens into spaces that blend practicality, warmth, and individuality.

