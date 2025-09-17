Bosch sparks conversation on India’s drying woes with ‘No Strings Attached’ campaign

BSH Home Appliances, part of the Bosch Group, has rolled out a new marketing initiative titled ‘No Strings Attached’, using humour to spotlight the often-overlooked challenge of drying clothes in India.





From improvising with furniture during the monsoon to inventing “jugaad” drying hacks, clothes drying has long been a quirky but universal struggle in Indian homes. Bosch’s campaign taps into this lived experience by partnering with 165 meme pages and popular comedians such as Biswa Kalyan Rath, Ravi Gupta, JordIndian and Sumukhi Suresh. Their sketches and reels playfully contrast traditional drying methods with Bosch’s smart dryers, turning a routine chore into a cultural talking point.

The campaign blends memes, creator-led comedy, and user-generated content to engage audiences across demographics, while also positioning Bosch dryers as a modern solution for hygiene and convenience.

Commenting on the initiative, Pinaki Gupta, Head of Brand Marketing, BSH Home Appliances, said the aim was to use humour and relatability to spark cultural conversations around a daily struggle. “Drying clothes in India has always been managed through quick fixes that compromise comfort and hygiene. With ‘No Strings Attached’, we wanted to bring this issue alive in an entertaining way, while highlighting how Bosch dryers can simplify life,” he said.

The campaign has generated wide traction across Instagram and other digital platforms, with creators bringing their own styles — from sharp urban humour to everyday realism — to make “drying” a household conversation.