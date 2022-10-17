BOSS Burger’s breakthrough campaign BOSS 2.0 promises to deliver Bigger, Better, Bolder Burgers

BOSS Burger is a labour of love, made by burger lovers, for burger lovers. The BOSS went back to the drawing board to up the X-factor of all their burgers. Starting with the foundation of any good burger, BOSS’s burger buns are now made from soft, rich Brioche that melt in the mouth. The heart of any burger lies in the middle, so the BOSS decided to up the ante with juicier patties and saucier fix-ins. What customers can look forward to is buns that are softer and richer, complemented by flavours that are bolder and punchier. BOSS Burger also has a new kid on the block - the Ultimate BOSS Fried Chicken Burger. With super duper delicious fried chicken, punchy garlic mayo and pickled gherkins, this one is bound to be a frontrunner.