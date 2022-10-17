BOSS Burger’s breakthrough campaign BOSS 2.0 promises to deliver Bigger, Better, Bolder Burgers

The key visual of the campaign has blockbuster burgers ‘bursting’ through a bright, bold red poster with the tagline “Phataa Poster Niklaa BOSS!”
Impresario Handmade Restaurants recently hit the 20-year mark. BOSS Burger, Impresario’s burger brand baby, was born in 2020. BOSS is now serving bigger, better, bolder blockbuster burgers! The key visual of the campaign has blockbuster burgers ‘bursting’ through a bright, bold red poster with the tagline “Phataa Poster Niklaa BOSS!”. The menu has been amped up with a bunch of new lip-smacking additions, including an Ultimate BOSS Fried Chicken Burger and some exciting combos.
BOSS Burger is a labour of love, made by burger lovers, for burger lovers. The BOSS went back to the drawing board to up the X-factor of all their burgers. Starting with the foundation of any good burger, BOSS’s burger buns are now made from soft, rich Brioche that melt in the mouth. The heart of any burger lies in the middle, so the BOSS decided to up the ante with juicier patties and saucier fix-ins. What customers can look forward to is buns that are softer and richer, complemented by flavours that are bolder and punchier. BOSS Burger also has a new kid on the block - the Ultimate BOSS Fried Chicken Burger. With super duper delicious fried chicken, punchy garlic mayo and pickled gherkins, this one is bound to be a frontrunner.
Divya Agarwal, Chief Growth Officer, Impresario Handmade Restaurants, says, “Burgers have always been a favourite among consumers across the world, and have gained popularity over the years in India. They are easy to eat, satisfying and their flavours can be localized, so it’s a no-brainer! Customers these days also have busy lives and value convenience above everything, so it is no wonder that delivery brands are all the rage. At Impresario, we recently hit the 20 year mark, which just goes to show that we know food and we do it well. Now we can confidently say that our burgers are bigger, better, bolder!”