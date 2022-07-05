Bottle Openers wins the digital mandate for Equal

The mandate includes overall brand strategy, digital & social strategy, media planning, buying and more.
Equal Sweeteners, today announced that it has awarded its digital mandate in India to Bottle Openers, a full service digital agency based out of Gurugram, in a competitive multi-agency pitch. The mandate includes overall brand strategy, digital & social strategy, media planning, buying and more.
Equal Sweeteners, owned by Whole Earth brands, a global food company enabling healthier lifestyle, offers plant-based and alternative sweeteners and comes in various forms like Tabs, Sachets as well as Spoonful for home baking and cooking.
“Speaking on the occasion, Rajnish Ohri, VP & MD IMEA, Whole Earth Brands, said “India is a country where sweets are consumed on multiple occasions, festive and non festive, and therefore is a huge potential market for us. Equal has been a part of Indian consumers’ life and now with a focused approach to the market, by introducing natural Low Calorie Sweeteners like Stevia, Xylitol, Monk Fruit in addition to Sugar Blends in FY 2022-23 and with a Digital first strategy we plan to be a part of more and more consumption occasions.
With our digital partner we would endeavour to raise awareness about our natural and alternative sweeteners’ portfolio to be able to offer wider choices to Indian consumers depending on their eating habits, health concerns and preferences. With Bottle Openers’ strong creative and strategic abilities, we hope to get closer to Indian consumers’ and fast forward our growth in the market.”
Speaking about the partnership, Sachin Kumar, founder and MD, Bottle Openers said, “We are excited to partner with Equal and are looking forward to doing some amazing work together. We have demonstrated strong capabilities in the food and beverage segment over the last few years since our inception and hope to continue our success in this segment with Equal."