Bottle Openers wins the digital mandate for Equal

“Speaking on the occasion, Rajnish Ohri, VP & MD IMEA, Whole Earth Brands, said “India is a country where sweets are consumed on multiple occasions, festive and non festive, and therefore is a huge potential market for us. Equal has been a part of Indian consumers’ life and now with a focused approach to the market, by introducing natural Low Calorie Sweeteners like Stevia, Xylitol, Monk Fruit in addition to Sugar Blends in FY 2022-23 and with a Digital first strategy we plan to be a part of more and more consumption occasions.