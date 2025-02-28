BOULT teams up with Biswa Kalyan Rath to unbox Mustang Torq Earbuds

BOULT has launched the Mustang Torq earbuds in two new colours—Yellow and Silver. The earbuds are designed for performance, style, and high-quality sound, catering to gamers, audiophiles, and everyday users.

To launch the Mustang Torq earbuds, BOULT partnered with comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath for an unboxing on social media. He showcases the earbuds' design, lighting case, engine rev sound, and colour options, adding a humorous take to the experience.

Biswa Kalyan Rath’s unboxing highlights the key features of the Mustang Torq earbuds. The earbuds include 13mm drivers, BoomX™ Technology, and ZEN™ Quad Mic ENC for clear calls. They also connect to the Boult AMP App, allowing users to adjust EQ settings and customise gestures.

"We wanted an unboxing that wasn't just another tech review but a true celebration of the product’s uniqueness," said Varun Gupta, founder and CEO, BOULT. "Biswa brings the kind of energy and humor that makes you excited about every single feature, from the way the case opens to the immersive sound experience. And, of course, nothing says power like a Mustang roaring in your ears."

The Mustang Torq is now available across major online platforms and BOULT’s official website.