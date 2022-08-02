Bournvita revives tayyari jeet ki; tackles failure instead of celebrating success in new ad

“Kids were affected during the first (COVID-induced) lockdown and mental health became a silent pandemic. We heard people talk about kids being cooped up, but the conversation would end there. We wanted to nudge parents to go a step further. From a brand POV, we’ve been focussed on both ‘Tann’ (body) and ‘Mann’ (mind) Ki Shakti, and balancing the two is a reality that needs to be spoken about,” mentions Seth.