Bournvita urges parents to practice #FaithNotForce

A movement that aims to enlighten parents to take notice of their children’s true talent instead of forcing them into preset career molds.
Cadbury Bournvita, themalted drink brand, has a strong reminder for society to recognise and nurture every child’s individual potential - #FaithNotForce – A movement that aims to enlighten parents to take notice of their children’s true talent instead of forcing them into preset career molds.
The society has always dictated what the kids’ futures should be. Even though the kids have the best at their heart,they are forced towards a particular profession often ignoring their natural inclination and talent.
And to demonstrate this in a manner that registers and drives the point home, the brand has decided to do something audacious. It transformed the iconic Bournvita Jar, found in every household, and forced the jars to become something they weren’t destined to be- a toilet cleaner jar, an egg box, tissue paper box, a glass cleaner bottle, a ketchup bottle, a soap box, a cooking oil bottle. These jars contain Bournvita powder inside them but don’t look like the Bournvita Jar they were meant to be.
The intent is to shock consumers when they reach out for the iconic Bournvita jar at shopping aisles and our the direct-to-consumer website, and notice these strange looking packs, to help them draw a parallel to situations when children are also forced to follow a prefixed path that may work for others but may not be true to the child’s individual potential.
The Bournvita Forced Packs are available at select Star Bazaar outlets as well as online. By bringing these jars home and sharing their pledge, parents can show that they too are against forcing kids and they stand for showing #FaithNotForce.
Commenting on the campaign, Vikasdeep Katyal, director– marketing, GCBM, Mondelez India: “Over the last seven decades, Cadbury Bournvita has successfully built a strong bond with parents by delivering on the nutritional needs. While society continues to view career options with a limited spectrum, we realized the need to urge parents to take off the pressure of latching the same career choices onto their children. Our idea is built on a simple premise of not overlooking a child’s true potential, and we are confident that the innovation in terms of the packaging will help parents take notice of the campaign along with the #FaithNotForce pledge on www.thebournvitastore.in. We sincerely hope to gain support in our attempt towards instilling faith and celebrating every child’s uniqueness.”
Harshad Rajadhyaksha & Kainaz Karmakar – Chief Creative Officers, Ogilvy India who helm the team that conceived and executed the idea tell us more about the genesis of this idea: “It took a long time and many test runs before we could get this project to the floor. Right from idea to execution, our creative team, Akshay Seth and Chinmay Raut, and the larger Bournvita team at Ogilvy have spared no effort. From the birth of the idea to planning the campaign ecosystem, designing the packs and e-commerce page, it has been an exciting journey. When people around saw the idea, the emotions it evoked was all the proof we needed, that we’ve hit upon a truth that needs to be told. Forced Packs is an intervention; to stop pushing our ambitions onto our children.”
For the launch, Cadbury Bournvita has associated with Star Bazaar to feature the shocking avatar of jars in their select stores and capture shoppers’ reactions in real-time. Additionally, this latest campaign is supported by a high decibel 360-degree marketing campaign including print activations, partnerships with leading social media platforms and influencer engagement. The campaign will also feature on our parenting website (www.tayyarijeetki.in) that will host inspiring stories about letting kids pursue their preferred career choices, in addition to anchoring progressive and holistic conversations on parenting for kids during their formative years.
