Bournvita urges parents to practice #FaithNotForce

Harshad Rajadhyaksha & Kainaz Karmakar – Chief Creative Officers, Ogilvy India who helm the team that conceived and executed the idea tell us more about the genesis of this idea: “It took a long time and many test runs before we could get this project to the floor. Right from idea to execution, our creative team, Akshay Seth and Chinmay Raut, and the larger Bournvita team at Ogilvy have spared no effort. From the birth of the idea to planning the campaign ecosystem, designing the packs and e-commerce page, it has been an exciting journey. When people around saw the idea, the emotions it evoked was all the proof we needed, that we’ve hit upon a truth that needs to be told. Forced Packs is an intervention; to stop pushing our ambitions onto our children.”