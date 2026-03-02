BP Packaged Drinking Water celebrates the power of standing in its latest campaign

Blenders Pride Packaged Drinking Water, has unveiled its newest campaign ‘The One And Only’ – a new narrative of success. In today’s world, where markers of success have become increasingly visible and crowded, the brand reasserts a timeless truth – True success lies in distinction – that draws admiration and sets one world apart.

The new campaign captures this spirit, portrayed by three protagonists - Avanti Nagrath, Kirandeep Chahal and Mahieka Sharma - each embodying a different facet of the brand. Avanti radiates charisma with her fearless confidence and individuality, Kirandeep evokes desire with her magnetic and unapologetic presence, and Mahieka inspires awe with poise and quiet admiration - all in an aspirational world filled with many equals - yet where they and hence, the brand itself, stand a cut above the rest and unmistakably command everyone around them.

The 360-degree integrated campaign has been launched across digital & social platforms including the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup, front page ads on leading Newspapers and impactful Outdoor sites across major cities, driving widespread visibility and reinforcing the brand cultural leadership.

Debasree Dasgupta, chief marketing officer, Pernod Ricard India, said “Blenders Pride has always believed in the power of success with style and stature. ‘The One And Only’ presents a defining new idea of success, one that’s fueled by distinction. It brings forth the cultural context that, today, the aspiring youth in India aims to not just be successful but stand apart with assurance. With this narrative of success, Blenders Pride captures the resounding aspirations of the youth, while further strengthening its position as an inspiring cultural leader.”

Speaking for Ogilvy India, the creative powerhouse behind the campaign, Nitin Srivastava, chief creative officer, Ogilvy North, said, “Blenders Pride has always been an icon - built on stature, style, and effortless panache. 'The One And Only' presents a powerful idea of modern, aspirational success – a philosophy that the brand has firmly seeded in culture for years.”