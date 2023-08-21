BPCL announces cricketer Rahul Dravid as Brand Ambassador

Rahul Dravid will endorse BPCL's iconic Pure for Sure initiative and range of MAK lubricants.
Bharat Petroleum, the Indian Oil Marketing Company has unveiled, cricketing legend and current Head Coach of the Indian cricket team, Rahul Dravid as its new brand ambassador.
Rahul Dravid will endorse BPCL's iconic Pure for Sure initiative and range of MAK lubricants.
Welcoming Rahul Dravid, Shri G. Krishnakumar, C&MD, BPCL said, ‘We are delighted to welcome Rahul Dravid to BPCL family. As one of the greatest cricketers of our time, he stood out not only for his exemplary batting skills but also his strong integrity and dependability. An icon who took Indian cricket to new heights, Rahul truly epitomizes our values of trust, integrity, ethics, service and consistency. His association with BPCL will only serve to emphasise our promise of quality and dependability to consumers across the country.’
Speaking on this legendary partnership, Rahul Dravid said, “I am honoured to be associated with BPCL, which is one of India’s most iconic companies with a rich legacy of innovation and integrity. Today, brands like Pure For Sure and MAK Lubricants are a byword for trust and dependability and an integral part of every Indian’s life. I can’t think of a better brand to be associated with and look forward to working with the company as they embark on a new chapter in their journey of growth and success.”
With a heritage steeped in upholding integrity and dependability, BPCL has consistently distinguished itself as an industry leader. Amidst the dynamic landscape of competition, the company's steadfast commitment to these values has consistently set it apart. The introduction of Rahul Dravid as the face of BPCL reaffirms this commitment, reflecting a shared ethos of maintaining the highest standards of integrity and reliability.