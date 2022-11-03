Brand Bikaji's advertising journey so far

Fast moving consumer goods company Bikaji Foods will be going public with their stock on Thursday, November 3. The company touts itself as the biggest manufacturer of namkeen globally. The company envisions to become a leader in the snacking segment globally and the decision to go public will help their foray into the international market as well. The company's product range includes six major categories namely bhujia, namkeen, packaged sweets, papad, western snacks as well as gift packs (assortment), frozen food, mathri range and cookies.