Brand Purpose: Responsible or Opportunistic? BBDO's Josy Paul and Future Brands' Santosh Desai debate...

Desai went on to say brands are doing it now because there's a new generation of consumers that is looking beyond consumption. "To my mind, this way of looking at brand purpose is not only opportunistic, it is hypocritical, it can be banal and boring... and eventually it will not hold because it's not the truth," he said, adding, "It's not just dangerous for society, but for brands as well." He says you can't make the purpose, you either have it, or you don't.