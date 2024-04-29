Brand Visage Communications bags the digital marketing mandate for Fab Essentials by Fabindia

Speaking on this significant win, Siddharth Khanna, co-founder of Brand Visage Communications, expressed his excitement, stating, "We are thrilled to have Fab Essentials on board with us. As India's D2C sector continues to thrive, we recognise the importance of leveraging digital platforms to engage consumers effectively. With the prevalence of online shopping and the growing demand for personal care and wellness, we believe Fab Essentials is well-positioned to capitalise on this trend and drive meaningful value for its customers."