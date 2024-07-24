BrandMusiq designs sonic identity for Jio BP: A symphony of Jio and British Petroleum

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
BrandMusiq, a global brand in the realm of sonic branding, announces the creation of the sonic identity for Jio BP, a brand that symbolises the collaboration of two industry giants: India’s Jio from Reliance and the global petroleum company, British Petroleum (BP). The sonic identity, developed by BrandMusiq, captures the essence of this powerful partnership.
For Jio BP, leveraging sound as a sensory engagement tool was a natural progression, given its unique blend of technological prowess and experiential expertise inherited from its parent companies. This innovative approach aims to resonate deeply with its customers and stakeholders.
“The MOGO will build on the core emotions of empathy, dynamism, and innovation, while expressing the confidence in leadership in the mobility solutions market. The sonic identity will become a valuable trademark overtime. It will reinforce trust and inspire loyalty among customers,” said HC Mehta, CEO of Jio BP.
Rajeev Raja, founder and Soundsmith, BrandMusiq, shared insights into the development of the sonic strategy for Jio BP, “It was truly a privilege to create the sonic identity for Jio BP. We recognised the fact that it was the coming together of two giants, India’s very own Jio from Reliance and the global leader, BP. The Sonic Identity created by BrandMusiq was very optimistic and future-forward even while building in the core emotions of empathy and caring. The sonic graph of the longer MOGOSCAPE expressed the scale, stature, and the soft power of the brand, while the MOGO®️ or ‘musical logo’ summarized the confidence of a leader.”