BrandMusiq designs sonic identity for Jio BP: A symphony of Jio and British Petroleum

Rajeev Raja, founder and Soundsmith, BrandMusiq, shared insights into the development of the sonic strategy for Jio BP, “It was truly a privilege to create the sonic identity for Jio BP. We recognised the fact that it was the coming together of two giants, India’s very own Jio from Reliance and the global leader, BP. The Sonic Identity created by BrandMusiq was very optimistic and future-forward even while building in the core emotions of empathy and caring. The sonic graph of the longer MOGOSCAPE expressed the scale, stature, and the soft power of the brand, while the MOGO®️ or ‘musical logo’ summarized the confidence of a leader.”