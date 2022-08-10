Brands add a modern twist to Raksha Bandhan

A quick look at Raksha Bandhan ad campaigns 2022.
The widely celebrated festival of Raksha Bandhan is here and creating quite a buzz among siblings. Traditionally, this festival is dedicated to the brother-sister bond. But now, a modern twist has been added to it.
It is also celebrated with relatives and friends. Many people have started tying rakhis or giving gifts to their loved ones as a ‘vow’ to protect them.
Additionally, to cherish the togetherness of siblings, brands across categories have released campaigns depicting stories of love, fights and pranks.
Here is a quick look at Raksha Bandhan campaigns 2022:
Archies ‘Rishte Kare Mazboot’ digital campaign
Archies, the leader in the social expression industry, launched ‘Rishte Kare Mazboot’, a digital campaign, across its social media platforms. The campaign expresses a sweet and sour relationship between siblings.
The ad features a brother-sister duo, where the latter gifts a card to the former. The story goes into flashback and shows a stereotypical Indian household scenario, where the sister can’t step out of the house late at night. This is when the brother takes a stand for her and tries to convince their father. The sister, in return, writes a gift card for him.
This ad stands out, as it is not just about laughing or pampering your siblings. It, instead, highlights how brothers can normalise the ‘going late at night’ scenarios for their sisters in a typical Indian house.
Through this campaign, the brand is raising a toast to all the siblings who have fought for each other with their parents.
CaratLane’s unique campaign
Most campaigns these days are about celebrating the usual bond between siblings. But CaratLane has come up with a unique campaign to celebrate the different bonds that siblings share.
Conceptualised and executed by BBH India (part of Publicis Groupe India), the campaign goes beyond the traditional idea of ‘protection’ that most Raksha Bandhan campaigns talk about.
It features two sisters teasing each other with funny nicknames, like ‘Bittu’ and ‘Bandar’. The elder sister gifts a B (for ‘Bittu’) shaped pendant to the younger one, which makes the duo laugh and cry at the same time.
Kinder Joy launches edutainment platform
The flagship brand of Ferrero India, Kinder Joy, has launched ‘Kinder digital hub’, an edutainment platform for kids, to promote the significance of Raksha Bandhan. It also released a TVC which is in sync with its tagline ‘#KhaoKheloKhushRaho’.
The ad is about a little girl asking her mother why she needs to get protection from her brother if she can take care of herself. The mother replies, ‘Ek partner hoga, toh aur acha hoga’.
The ad ends with the girl tying rakhi on her brother’s wrist and telling him that they are partners now. The ad showcases the significance of equality.
SKINN’s #BestSaidWithSkinn campaign
SKINN, a fine fragrance brand from the House of Titan, has released a digital campaign, #BestSaidWithSkinn. Created by Ogilvy & Mather, the campaign is about a pair of siblings. It stars renowned fashion stylist Rhea Kapoor, and her film producer and actor brother Hashvardhan Kapoor. The campaign captures the duo playing a casual round of ‘Sibling Bingo’. They end up spilling secrets and pulling each other’s legs too.
This campaign is a perfect example of how a modern twist has been added to Raksha Bandhan. With this casual video, SKINN has conveyed how arguments, awkward hugs and pranks depict the perfect love-hate sibling relationship.
Future Generali India Life Insurance campaign
With a thought of connecting fathers as brothers, Future Generali India Life Insurance has launched a 360-degree campaign. It starts with a little girl asking her father for a brother so that she can celebrate Raksha Bandhan. In return, he asks her to make a list of things she is looking for in a brother. The girl soon realises how she just needs her father to protect her, instead of a brother.
While manifesting the values of a father, the campaign has aptly brought forward the message – ‘Sabke liye papa, papa ke liye hum'.
Manyavar rolls out #RakhiKaBroCode
Keeping in mind culture and heritage, Manyavar has rolled out #RakhiKaBroCode campaign. It has been conceptualised by Shreyansh Innovations, and aims to spread the message of Raksha Bandhan and also get more people to wear Indian wear on all occasions.
The campaign depicts a sibling duo in a celebratory mood. The sister is seen frowning upon her brother, as he is not dressed up for the occasion. The ad ends with the brother wearing a Manyavar kurta to enjoy the festivities.
Asian Paints celebrates ‘FirstRoommates’
Asian Paints have released a heartfelt Raksha Bandhan film ‘FirstRoommates’, which celebrates the bond siblings share growing up. The film captures the bitter-sweet ‘nok-jhoks’, the feeling of belonging shared by siblings, and most importantly, the unsaid, and seldom displayed love between the duo.
The film portrays the essence of Raksha Bandhan beyond the concept of a brother safeguarding his sister by focusing on the celebration of love, protection, support, and a memorable, life-long relationship.