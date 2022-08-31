Brands and their Ganesh Chaturthi revelry

Following the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi, several brands took to their social media handles to extend greetings to their social media followers.
The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi is celebrated across the country with great enthusiasm. With the pandemic no longer casting its shadow on celebrations and large gatherings, the 10-day long festival has begun in Maharashtra and was celebrated across the country on Wednesday.
Several brands took to their social media handles to extend greetings to their social media followers. Brands adapted their logos and used elements of their brands and product offerings to depict Lord Ganesha. Swiggy used paper napkins to create a the form of Ganesha while McDonald's opted for potato wedges to create an abstract image of the elephant god.
Here is look at some of the posts that caught our attention: