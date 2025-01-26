Brands celebrate India's Republic Day with patriotic campaigns

Republic Day holds a profound significance in the Indian national consciousness, marking the momentous occasion when the country's constitution came into effect on 26 January 1950. It is a day of immense national pride, characterised by a grand parade in New Delhi, showcasing India's military might, cultural diversity, and democratic spirit. Citizens across the nation don traditional attire, attend flag hoisting ceremonies, and participate in community celebrations that highlight the principles of unity, diversity, and national sovereignty.

Advertisment

As the nation comes together to celebrate the 76th Republic Day, brands are joining in on the patriotic fervour in the country. Here are some notable brand campaigns this Republic Day:

Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company

The financial firm launched a campaign that artfully combines patriotism with financial empowerment. Through a narrative film depicting a couple preparing for Republic Day celebrations, the campaign subtly emphasises the importance of strategic financial planning as a form of national contribution.

boAt

The audio brand's "Rock'in India" campaign directly addresses perceptions about its manufacturing origins. By highlighting its commitment to the country, boAt aims to reinforce its Indian identity and challenge assumptions about its supply chain.

McDonald's India

Offering a festive culinary promotion, McDonald's has introduced an attractive deal running until 31 January 2025. Customers can enjoy two of selected burger variants or Pizza McPuffs with a complimentary beverage, adding a delectable dimension to Republic Day celebrations.

Welspun World

In a touching tribute to Republic Day, Welspun World unveiled a unique video featuring its deaf and hard-of-hearing employees performing India's National Song, Vande Mataram, through innovative communication methods including vibrations, touch, and sign language.

Liberty General Insurance

The insurance company has produced a thought-provoking campaign film that explores the multifaceted concept of liberty. By featuring voices from everyday citizens, the campaign delves into the deeper meanings of freedom and national identity.

Air India

Embracing technological innovation, Air India has launched an augmented reality "Sky Parade" experience. The initiative, accompanied by a short film capturing modern India's essence, allows people worldwide to virtually witness the airline's fleet in a symbolic aerial celebration of national unity.

These campaigns demonstrate how brands are increasingly using Republic Day as an opportunity to connect with consumers through narratives of national pride, technological innovation, and shared cultural experiences.