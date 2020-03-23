Brands emphasise the importance of staying apart during the crisis

Through logo tweaks, billboards, innovative design, and social media posts, brands are telling people to follow social distancing.
The world we live in has been altered drastically due to COVID - 19. Countries have adopted strict measures such as lockdowns, curfews, home-quarantine, and social distancing to keep the virus from spreading.
As per CNN on March 23, 2020, at least 341,000 people have contracted the virus and 14,700 people have lost their lives because of it. In India, the number of people infected with the virus rose to 415 and the death toll stands at 7.
Public health authorities across the world have stressed on certain precautions such as social distancing - maintaining at least 1 meter (3 feet) distance between yourself and anybody who is coughing or sneezing.
Why? According to the World Health Organization (W.H.O.), ‘When someone coughs or sneezes they spray small liquid droplets from their nose or mouth which may contain virus. If you are too close, you can breathe in the droplets, including the COVID-19 virus if the person coughing has the disease.’
While public health authorities and governments are stressing on such precautions, brands too have taken a step forward to make people aware of the need and importance of such measures.
Here is a list of brands who’re taking efforts to popularize the precautions:
McDonald’s in Brazil tweaked its logo by separating its iconic golden arches that when viewed together formed the world-famous 'M'.
The Coca-Cola Company in Times Square distanced the letters of its brand Coca-Cola to emphasise social distancing
Audi India separated its four ring logo to remind people social distancing.
Burger King India on its social media channels told customers to not visit its outlets and instead order in from their homes.
Zomato India spoke about its 'contactless food delivery' feature that encourages social distancing.
The Hindu telling us it's not that hard.
The New York Times through excellent design talking to us about social distancing.
Godrej Cinthol telling us to stay safe indoors.
COVID - 19 has forced the Indian government to shut down 75 districts and only allow essential services to operate till March 31, 2020.
All industries have borne the brunt of the virus. The media and entertainment industries have suspended all shooting till March 31, 2020, as a precautionary measure.
Even the Indian Premier League, the world's most prestigious T20 cricket league had to suspend its 13 edition to April 15, 2020, from the original start date of March 29, 2020.