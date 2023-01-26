Brands join in 74th Republic Day celebrations

Tata Tea Premium, Air India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Nilon's, Meesho, CashKaro, among others, have rolled out campaigns to mark the occasion.
As India celebrates its 74th Republic Day today, brands across categories have released campaigns to celebrate the spirit of patriotism.
Here’s a look at a few Republic Day campaigns:
TATA Tea Premium
The flagship brand of Tata Tea launched #DeshKiJhanki initiative, celebrating the rich contributions of our states to India@75 via an immersive Republic Day parade. In line with the brand’s hyperlocal approach, the campaign allows users to enjoy an immersive experience through a 360-degree viewing of 3D jhankis (tableaus), and an impactful narrative that brings alive iconic moments and events from various states.
A specially designed microsite (www.IndiaKiChai.com) allows consumers to check out jhankis of select states that exhibit some key moments and contributions that brought glory to India. A unique audio-visual experience gives everyone an opportunity to get an immersive experience and enjoy the Republic Day parade from comfort of their homes.
Knitting together elements of pride, nostalgia, and technology, the brand has also launched a film (Youtube.com/DeshKiJhanki) that showcases the DeshKiJhanki concept in a pop-up story book format, which is also a curtain raiser for the virtual parade.
Air India
The narrative of Air India's ad aims to give wings to dreams through a collective initiative. As per the ad, it is much more than just about flying - it is all about aspirations and dreams and a yearning to fulfil that dream.
The script unfolds with a spontaneous appeal to Indians to come together, as a team, and unfurl our Tricolour to fly high everywhere. Sky is, indeed, the limit when the nation works as one collective unit and with one mission to succeed.
It charts the journey of a young mind step by step - aspiring to wave the Tricolour from the pinnacle of glory. Starting from a sand castle to a slide top to her terrace looking up at a high-rise and emergence of an aircraft, the aspiration starts building up, finally culminating in a transporting the child with her Tricolour inside an aircraft - in a masterstroke of Magic Realism.
Inspired by the pilot announcing the high altitude at which the flight was cruising, the moment seems to have arrived for the Tricolour to flutter from the very top. And, the girl attempts to do just that.
Nilon's
The Republic Day campaign, titled #FoodRepublicOfIndia, by Nilon’s, highlights the importance of food as a unifying factor in Indian society, bringing people together regardless of religion, culture and caste. It acts as a stimulus that brings people together at a table - to share laughs, memories and new experiences
The campaign, conceptualised by Django Digital, celebrates the unity and diversity of India, and the spirit of togetherness it represents.
Meesho
Meesho's Republic Day campaign starts in the country's capital New Delhi and goes across the length and breadth of the nation, showcasing India as 'The New Land of Opportunity'. Created and conceptualised by Hybrid, the campaign features delightful animations by popular artists and illustrators such as Ankur Chaudhry, Khushboo Yadav, Rucha Pagar and Raksha Mehta.
The video highlights unique aspects of India on a map, using quirky animations and attractive visuals. The bright colours, seamless animation style and catchy folk music promise to give viewers a feeling of pride and joy in our vibrant democracy.
CashKaro
Indians are known for their love for shopping and finding all kinds of ways to save money. From setting the price filter ‘low to high’, to liking a product offline but buying it online for a better deal, Indians have a tendency to always find a way and get their value for money. To celebrate Republic day, the CashKaro and EarnKaro team went to the streets of Delhi to find out to the extent to which Indians can go, when it comes to this, but with a patriotic twist.
The brand asked shoppers to do a simple thing - #PickAFlag on every relatable habit that was written on the signboard held by its team in the most crowded of places.
Healthians
Staying true to its vision of ‘Aap Jahan Test Wahan’, Healthians took a step ahead, when it got a request from an Army jawan, who wanted to book some tests for his mother in their hometown.
The brand doesn’t serve the particular village the request was for, but Healthians sent its Health on Wheels team to take the sample and conduct the required tests, as a small tribute to the real heroes of our country, who are staying away from their families to serve the nation.
Mahindra & Mahindra
Mahindra & Mahindra's farm equipment sector, part of the Mahindra Group, commemorated Republic Day with a digital film, called #DeshKiAawaz, recreating the national song Vande Mataram, as a special tribute to the country’s farmers.
The digital film is a recreation of Vande Mataram, with sounds and sights from India’s farming ecosystem. The film captures sounds of Mahindra tractors through exhaust notes and engine sounds, including that of Mahindra’s popular tractor and farm machinery range. The film also showcases the diversity of farming across India and captures sights that celebrates the daily life of a farmer.