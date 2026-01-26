Brands mark Republic Day with films centred on courage, movement & identity

Republic Day marks the adoption of India’s constitution on January 26, 1950, and is widely observed through official ceremonies, parades, and public reflections on national values. Beyond state-led celebrations, the day has also become a moment for brands to engage with themes of identity, belonging and shared experience.

As the nation celebrates its 77th Republic Day this year, several brands have released digital campaigns that shift away from overt symbolism to explore everyday stories, personal journeys, and evolving ideas of nationhood. Here are some notable brand campaigns this year:

Dabur Red

Dabur Red Toothpaste released a Republic Day film titled Desh Ke Bacche, Desh Ke Sachche Laal, centred on real-life stories of children who have received the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar. The film highlights moments where children acted instinctively during emergencies, focusing on courage displayed without anticipation of recognition.

Delhivery

Delhivery’s Republic Day film, Yeh Desh Chalne Se Bana Hai, looks at India through the everyday journeys of delivery partners. Narrated by actor Virendra Saxena, the film traces the country at ground level, capturing towns, coastlines and interior routes to reflect movement as a way of understanding India.

The Hindu

The Hindu has released a specially curated collector’s edition of its historic January 26, 1950 issue. The edition captures the birth of the Indian Republic and stands as a powerful archival artefact documenting a defining moment in the nation’s democratic journey.

The 62-page, two-section newspaper chronicles the formal inauguration of the Republic of India, featuring the swearing-in of Dr. Rajendra Prasad as the country’s first President and Jawaharlal Nehru’s address marking the dawn of constitutional governance.

KLAY

Early childhood education brand KLAY launched a digital campaign titled What Is India?, which explores how preschool children perceive the idea of a nation. The campaign focuses on children’s observations of behaviour, relationships, and emotions, positioning identity as something shaped by everyday environments rather than formal instruction.

Spykar

Spykar rolled out a three-film Republic Day series as part of its ongoing Daur Apna Hai initiative. The campaign features motocross champion Rustom Kersi Patel, parapistol shooter Srishti Arora and dancer-choreographer Mohan Pandey, documenting their individual journeys and international achievements.

Together, these campaigns reflect a broader shift in how brands are approaching Republic Day, using personal stories and lived experiences to engage with themes of courage, movement and belonging rather than ceremonial imagery alone.