Brands release their versions of love stories in V-Day campaigns

Manforce, KitKat, Bumble, redBus, Campus and others have showcased interesting themes in their ads to celebrate the festival of love.
Valentine's Day is an occasion where people look for the best ways to express their love and gratitude with gifts and wishes. Brands across categories, see this as an opportunity to release campaigns that showcase interesting narratives around the festival of love. They’re looking to express their take with these campaigns.
Brands like Manforce, KitKat, Bumble, redBus, Campus have released V-Day campaigns. Here’s a look at them, this year:
Manforce
Manforce Condoms launched a digital campaign #LoveUpWithManforce for V-Day.
The brand, reigning well on the concept of keeping the romance alive, levelled up the game with the campaign, by allowing the audience to take an unrestrained excursion into their wildest fantasies.
The company encouraged couples to convert their wildest fantasies with the help of the campaign, conceptualised and executed by Grapes.
The brand roped in influencers like RJ Rahul Makin, RJ Rochie Rana, and content creators such as Satish Ray, Gaurav Kapoor and others for this particular campaign.
KITKAT
KITKAT launched #LoveBreakLingo packs with fun, quirky love lingo for any relationship – best friends, first crush, the cool buddy or the bestie. The packs also have a QR code which allows them to use Whatsapp to send personalized messages using the #lovebreaklingo to anyone they choose to.
Bumble
Bumble collaborated with Gen Z actor Tara Sutaria, to launch a V-Day campaign to encourage self-love.
Whether it is buying yourself flowers, or a pampering day at the spa, or taking a pause to introspect on how you are doing, self-love is crucial.
This V-Day, the dating app’s new campaign spotlights and celebrates self-love and the most important relationship – the one you have with yourself.
redBus
On this V-Day, redBus, a MakeMyTrip group company has given a tribute to those whose first love is travelling. The company released a 54-second film to drive the narrative and calls the message, ‘This Valentine’s Day, chalo #PyaarKeRaaste redBus ke saath’.
Campus
This V-Day, Campus Activewear has unveils its #CampusSolemate campaign for true soulmates to treasure their unmatched panache of love, uniquely.
The sports and athleisure footwear brand, is collaborating with the famous celebrity shoe artist – Courtside, to paint the inimitable love stories of couples on Campus shoes, firming togetherness with the #wemakeanicePAIR to remember, always!
Dermalogica
Dermalogica India has launched a campaign just in time for V-Day. Through this campaign, the brand encourages its consumers to #GetintouchwithyourEX.
As part of this digital campaign, the company has unveiled a series of posts, urging consumers and followers to send a message to their ex via their page. The winners with the most creative letters will be gifted Dermalogica products. Talk about closure!
The campaign was led through Dermalogica India’s brand ambassador, actor Neha Dhupia, who went on her handle to share a message that she has sent to her ex. This was followed by consumers and followers of the brand, sending their messages to their exes through Dermalogica.
Parle
Parle Products, in continuation of its campaign ‘Start your story with Hide & Seek’, has launched #SeekingSigns to celebrate V-Day.
On Valentine's week, the campaign aims to resonate with people’s hesitation to initiate the first move due to uncertainty about the 'right' move. As such, they are frequently missed or misread, leaving consumers perplexed, while seeking confirmed signs.
Domino’s
Domino's Pizza has announced the launch of its first-ever heart-shaped pizza.
The brand has launched a limited-edition heart-shaped pizza and is supported by a special social media campaign, ahead of V-Day, for people who are determined to make no commitments.The campaign #SayItWithAPizza showcases this aspect of the dating arena, including all the confusion and gushing that comes along with it.
Senco Gold & Diamonds
Senco Gold & Diamonds has rolled out a campaign with brand ambassador Kiara Advani on V-Day . Through the digital video campaign, Advani will be promoting the newly launched V-Day special heart-shaped solitaire diamond jewellery collections.
SKINN by Titan
SKINN by Titan has launched a film with Kareena Kapoor Khan that celebrates self-love amidst the season of love.
‘Be Your Valentine. Today and Everyday’, says Khan in the film that encourages the viewers to pamper themselves. This V-Day, SKINN by Titan urges one to love yourself and prioritise yourself just the way you do for anyone else in your life.