Brands splash Holi colours in their festive campaigns

Brands like JioMart, Haldiram's, realme, Wild Stone, BharatMatrimony and NIC Ice Creams, released Holi campaigns this year. Here are some campaigns that caught our attention:
JioMart
The e-marketplace's campaign focusses on the spirit of Holi and how it should be celebrated – in all its entirety, without any compromises. The digital-first campaign idea revolves around the popular phase 'Bura na maano, Holi hai!' that has been tweaked and captured in a series of colourful films.
Conceptualised by Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate – the digital arm of L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, the campaign includes five key films that urge people to eschew old methods of celebration and embrace the festival in all its fervour.
Haldiram's
Haldiram's Holi ad highlights the transitioning emotions beautifully, as two estranged families come together to celebrate the festival of colours by sharing a box of 'gujia' by the brand. It captures how bygone rifts with our dear ones, can be forgotten when, it comes to celebrating festivities together. The ad showcases how sweet memories van be shared by sharing sweets/confectioneries.
Wild Stone
Wild Stone's Holi campaign 'Har Vaar Ke Liye Taiyyar' features the brand's deodorant, Wild Stone Legend. The campaign is timed with Holi, when people indulge in playful antics. However, with Wild Stone Legend, you can stand out even in the midst of festivities.
The deodorant is specifically designed to keep you feeling fresh and smelling good throughout the day, even during the wildest Holi celebrations.
realme
Smartphone brand realme has released a special Holi song called 'Rang De'. It's produced by realme Music Studio in collaboration with the up-and-coming music band Bombay Noor.
The song captures the inclusive spirit of India’s most colourful festival, and is composed to get everyone jiving to the track and add a further dash of revelry to the celebrations. In a world that is seldom black or white, 'Rang De' brings with it a vibrancy and spectrum of hues that strike an inner chord of playfulness, mischief and the spirit of celebration within each one of us.
NIC Ice Creams
The ice cream brand's Holi video highlights the importance of celebrating the festival of colours with a new zeal. It features the brand's latest 'Thandai' flavour, which is perfect for the occasion. With this campaign, the brand is aiming to bring people together to celebrate Holi in a new and exciting way, with its delectable ice cream range.
NIC has more than 50 flavours to choose from. The 'Thandai' flavor, in particular, is expected to be a big hit, given its association with the festival and the brand's reputation for quality and taste. With #NayeZamaneKaNayaJashn, NIC aims to add more sweetness to the occasion.
BharatMatrimony
With Holi and Women’s Day falling on the same day, BharatMatrimony highlights the apt message for this season – take a woman’s consent before playing Holi with her.
The video shows a woman washing her face, which is full of Holi colours. As the colours fade, we see another face, radiating pain and unsettled anger – in reaction to misbehaviour and harassment meted out in the name of festivities. The campaign spotlights a disturbing statistic from 'The Times of India' – 34% of women who have faced harassment during Holi, have stopped playing it.
The video seeks to emphasise the need to make Holi safer for women by seeking their consent before celebrating with them, and not use it as an excuse for any kind of physical assault. Created in partnership with Wondrlab, the visual execution was inspired to bring to life this heart-wrenching reality behind the festival of colours.