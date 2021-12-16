Brandwizz Communications wins the creative & digital marketing mandate for Skipper Pipes

Talking about the association, Sayak Mukherjee, Co-Founder, Brandwizz Communications said, “We are truly thrilled to have Skipper Pipes on-board. With the Indian pipes & bath fittings industry on the fastrack of growth, we are excited to collaborate with one of the top players in this sector. As Skipper Pipes sets out to conquer new territories, our aim is to exploit the creative and digital communication channels to help penetrate deeper into the consumer market. We are all geared up to take this association to the next level.”