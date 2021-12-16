Brandwizz Communications wins the creative & digital marketing mandate for Skipper Pipes

The account was won after a multi-agency pitch involving several comprehensive rounds of presentations.
Brandwizz Communications, a full-service creative and digital marketing agency from India, has won the mandate for Skipper Pipes. The account was won after a multi-agency pitch involving several comprehensive rounds of presentations. Established in 1981, Skipper Limited is a BSE listed company. Under its brand name, Skipper Pipes is one of the leading national powerhouses in the Polymer Pipes & Bath Fittings business. With a massive production capacity that ranks among the top 10 globally, Skipper Pipes currently has 25000+ touchpoints and 1700+ SKUs and is growing rapidly.
Commenting on the appointment, Amit Kr. Gope, senior general manager - marketing & branding at Skipper said, “Skipper is, presently, all set to maximise customer and channel level engagement. The pandemic has brought to focus the importance of reaching out to, and effectively connecting with our consumers through ever-growing opportunities in the new media. Brandwizz has a proven track-record of optimising digital strategies for businesses, and we look forward to working with their team & taking our business forward.”
Talking about the association, Sayak Mukherjee, Co-Founder, Brandwizz Communications said, “We are truly thrilled to have Skipper Pipes on-board. With the Indian pipes & bath fittings industry on the fastrack of growth, we are excited to collaborate with one of the top players in this sector. As Skipper Pipes sets out to conquer new territories, our aim is to exploit the creative and digital communication channels to help penetrate deeper into the consumer market. We are all geared up to take this association to the next level.”