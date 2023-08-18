Branquila launches its creative arm – Bravo!

The maiden creative project by Bravo, 'Fashionable & Free,' encompasses two 45-second films. These films were released on August 9th and August 14th to coincide with India's 77th Freedom Day celebration. The campaign revolves around the interconnectedness of freedom and fashion, paying homage to the contemporary young women who confidently exercise their autonomy in various aspects of life, whether it's fashion, career, or personal pursuits. Furthermore, the campaign stands as a supportive stance for women aspiring to liberate themselves from societal pressures and expectations, championing concepts such as #judgementFREE, biasFREE, baggageFREE, shackleFREE, expectationFREE, and guiltFREE.