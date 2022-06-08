BRAVE Essentials ropes in Kunal Kapoor as part of its new campaign #BeBrave

BRAVE Essentials believes in strong performance and delivering impactful results to make a real impact in the society for whom bravery is not an option, but a way of life. BRAVE Essentials values raw and rugged handsomeness; thus, all of its products are made with natural ingredients and powerful actives. The brand provides such real men a plethora of products with safe formulations that deal with everyday concerns. With accelerated growth in the demand for men’s grooming products, BRAVE Essentials intends to capture the consumer market by building a dedicated space for men’s grooming with a strong foundation that helps to deliver effective results through its category of products ranging from body-care, beard-care to men’s intimate care.