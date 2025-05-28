BREEZER Tribe launches with merch drop ahead of Friendship Day

BREEZER has launched a new brand platform called BREEZER Tribe. The platform aims to bring together fashion, culture, and community to promote self-expression and social interaction.

Launched ahead of Friendship Day, BREEZER Tribe is a new platform focused on social connections. It features a merchandise line targeted at young consumers, with designs that reflect themes of self-expression and community.

BREEZER has released a new music video titled 10'1 as part of its BREEZER Tribe campaign. The video features Uorfi Javed, Dev Raiyani, Chum Darang, Rahul Dit-O, Zero Chill, and Yashraj. The video aims to highlight themes of identity, style, and community through music and visuals.

“With BREEZER Tribe, we’re creating a space full of good vibes, bold looks, and real connections. It’s where young India can show off their style, have fun, and just be their unfiltered selves. With playful designs, vibrant energy, and a beat you can’t ignore, it’s where self-expression turns into celebration. As we look ahead, BREEZER Tribe will grow into a cultural engine — bringing together creators, communities, and experiences that shape the way young India connects, celebrates, and expresses itself with BREEZER” said Daksh Bhardwaj, brand manager, BREEZER.

