BrewDog’s 'anti-sponsor' to FIFA World Cup campaign falls flat after its beer is seen being sold in Qatar

Partnering with London’s Saatchi & Saatchi, BrewDog, this week, ran an anti-sponsorship campaign against the FIFA Men’s World Cup in Qatar. Terming itself as the proud anti-sponsor of the “World F*Cup”, the craft beer brand railed against Qatar's criminalisation of homosexuality, its stance on corporal punishment, and the death of over 6,000 construction workers at the football stadium.