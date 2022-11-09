BrewDog’s 'anti-sponsor' to FIFA World Cup campaign falls flat after its beer is seen being sold in Qatar

Owner James Watt dismisses criticism as “a bit of the usual Twitter hate”.
BrewDog’s provocative campaign about being an anti-sponsor to the FIFA Men’s World Cup being held in Qatar has scored an own goal after news emerged of its beer being stocked inside Qatar’s biggest hotels and that it will broadcast the matches in its pubs.
Partnering with London’s Saatchi & Saatchi, BrewDog, this week, ran an anti-sponsorship campaign against the FIFA Men’s World Cup in Qatar. Terming itself as the proud anti-sponsor of the “World F*Cup”, the craft beer brand railed against Qatar's criminalisation of homosexuality, its stance on corporal punishment, and the death of over 6,000 construction workers at the football stadium.