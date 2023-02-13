Bright Brain wins digital marketing mandate for My Baby Babbles

As part of the engagement, the marketing agency will aid My Baby Babbles in growing its online presence, and ensure steady revenue growth.
Bright Brain Marketing Technologies has bagged the digital marketing mandate for My Baby Babbles. Under this partnership, Bright Brain will offer its services to increase revenue and visibility for the brand with its years of digital marketing expertise and industry experience.
As part of the engagement, the marketing agency will aid My Baby Babbles in growing its online presence, and ensure steady revenue growth. The firm will also ensure that My Baby Babbles’ customer acquisitions increase through content marketing, full-funnel advertising campaigns, and customer retention strategies.
My Baby Babbles (www.mybabybabbles.com) is a dynamic marketplace for baby products that range from essentials to luxury products. Founded by three passionate mothers with a vision to create a marketplace for safe and premium curated baby products, the site also offers personalization on gift hampers and boxes as gifting options, setting it apart from its competitors.
Commenting on the engagement, Mithila Chirawawala, founder of My Baby Babbles said “ The Bright Brain Team has been on it from the time we handed over our credentials to them for an audit. Even before they came on board, there was an action plan to address gaps and grow rapidly. In the 2 months that we have run campaigns with them, we have already seen a significant increase in some key metrics which we hope to see further upward movement on. We’re and are working on building long-term customer retention and engagement strategies with them”.
Suhail Bajaj, CEO, of Bright Brain, further commented “Our team here at Bright Brain is quite excited to work with My Baby Babbles. We recognize how essential a marketplace such as this is for parents as well as for people looking to gift. My Baby Babbles solves this gap very well by providing curated and personalised baby products as well as essentials for young parents. We’re all in admiration of the women who lead My Baby Babbles and their steadfast mission to aid parents. We look forward to working with such a fantastic client and achieving outstanding results with and for them! ”’