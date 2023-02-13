Bright Brain wins digital marketing mandate for My Baby Babbles

Commenting on the engagement, Mithila Chirawawala, founder of My Baby Babbles said “ The Bright Brain Team has been on it from the time we handed over our credentials to them for an audit. Even before they came on board, there was an action plan to address gaps and grow rapidly. In the 2 months that we have run campaigns with them, we have already seen a significant increase in some key metrics which we hope to see further upward movement on. We’re and are working on building long-term customer retention and engagement strategies with them”.