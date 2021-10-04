BRILLON appoints Lodestar UM as media AOR

Nandini Dias, CEO, Lodestar UM, said, “Over the years, Lodestar UM has emerged as the most trusted agency partner for its clients, creating customized media solutions that are backed by industry’s most sophisticated media solutions, research and, tools. Despite the pandemic and the market condition, we have been driving the best business solutions for our clients. The trust, that Brillon has bestowed upon us is a testimony that we are on the right path."