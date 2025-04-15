Britannia 50-50 launches season 2 of ‘4th Umpire,’ with interactive predictions

Cricket in India is more than just a sport, it’s a feeling that brings people together in every street, living room, and tea stall. From predicting what will happen next to debating umpiring decisions, every Indian sees themselves as an expert. Tapping into this passion, Britannia 5050 is back with Season 2 of its much-loved 5050 4th Umpire campaign. This time, the action moves to a brand-new digital home - 5050Cricket.in, an exciting platform where fans can enjoy cricket entertainment and put their instincts to the test.

Conceptualised by Schbang, the Britannia 5050 4th Umpire lets fans step into the shoes of an umpire, as they watch unique match situations and predict what happens next. Correct predictions unlock exciting rewards like match tickets, cashback and more. The campaign’s new TVCs bring this idea to life with a fun twist — showing everyday people making umpiring decisions in places like train compartments or even deciding who got the kite first in a neighbourhood squabble - because “Ab India Mein Har Koi Banega Umpire.” After all, in a country where everyone has an opinion on the game, the umpire isn’t just on the pitch, it’s in all of us.

Siddharth Gupta, General Manager, Marketing, Britannia, said: Cricket has always been an emotion in India, and every fan has an opinion, a prediction, a point of view. With Britannia 5050 4th Umpire, we’re giving fans the chance to be an umpire, asking them to predict the outcome of unique match situations. It’s our way of recognising the expert in every Indian and giving them a fun, interactive way to engage with the game they love. For us, it’s about creating moments of connection, joy, and playfulness that resonate long after the snack break is over.”

Umma Saini, CCO, Schbang said, “Anything can happen during the peak T20 season and while watching the match, we are all umpires! As are we often in life as people. We are quite engaged as a community and that’s part of our beauty. We brought a human insight, our love for cricket and the brand’s positioning, together with the digital insight of initiating second screen engagement during this cricket season - to bring alive the Britannia 5050 4th Umpire Digital Game and campaign. A Kite or a catch, ab India me har koi banega umpire.”