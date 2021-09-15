Britannia 50-50 Potazos banks on its ambiguity for maiden campaign 

Is it a potato chip, or a biscuit? Britannia, ITC Sunfeast and Pran place their chips in this buzzy category.
The biggest nightmare for a brand is if the customers are unable to pinpoint what its new product means. Britannia 50-50 used this very nightmarish scenario to pique consumer curiosity for its product Potazos’ new ad.
What’s this new product, you ask. Well, it’s a cross between a biscuit and a potato chip, and this very ambiguity is what gives this product line its identity.
The 32-second ad made by Lowe Lintas stars actors Rajkumar Rao and Saurabh Shukla. The former is a criminal about to be hanged, and the latter is the jailor.
Rao’s last wish is to understand if Potazos is a biscuit, or a chip. Shukla and the executioner get into an argument on what exactly the product is, a chip or a biscuit? Meanwhile, Rao makes a quick escape.
Britannia 50-50 takes on rival ITC Sunfeast All Rounder that released the first ad for its ‘potato chip biscuit’ brand in August 2021.
However, both these brands take on the original, i.e., Pran’s Potata. Hailing from Bangladesh, the brand is popular in East India.
All three brands, Britannia, ITC and Pran, love the red colour and have near similar packaging, which may lead a customer to pick one over the other.