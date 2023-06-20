Britannia Bel Foods unveils new brand identity through DVC

Commenting on the new brand identity campaign, Abhishek Sinha, CEO of Britannia Bel Foods said, “We are gearing up to build and develop the nascent cheese category in India. The new co-branded identity will enhance our brand’s credibility and showcase the versatile nutritious product range from ‘Britannia The Laughing Cow’. Our cheese is rich in nutrients. Today, the amount of protein consumed by Indians falls below the required benchmark and we, as a brand, aim to address this glaring issue. Our endeavour is to educate and increase the protein intake among young India. This signifies our commitment to provide a range of delicious, nutritious and innovative products that is accessible to all our consumers.”