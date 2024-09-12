Britannia BourbonIT uses Google Gemini to transform recipes with AI

Amit Doshi, chief marketing officer, Britannia said “The launch of BourbonIT marks a key moment in Britannia Bourbon’s journey, demonstrating our dedication to delivering innovative and superior taste experiences. This initiative reflects Britannia’s commitment to evolving with the times while maintaining the flavors that have made Bourbon a household name. This collaboration with Google Cloud and WPP’s Mindshare and VML highlights Britannia's leadership in adopting cutting-edge technology, setting a new benchmark for AI-driven experiences in India. The teams have worked collaboratively to bring this initiative to life, and their efforts are set to elevate consumer engagement to new heights. The launch of BourbonIT is just the beginning, paving the way for future innovations that will continue to redefine consumer interactions in the culinary space.”